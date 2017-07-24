Trump tells reporter to be 'quiet'

Asked if Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign, President Trump rolled his eyes. When the reporter asked the president if he had a message on health care, Trump said "quiet."
0:33 | 07/24/17

