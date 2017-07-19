Transcript for Trump tells Republican senators 'inaction is not an option' on health care

We're in this room today to deliver on our promise. To the American people to repeal obamacare and to ensure that they have the health care that they need. We have no choice. We have to repeal. And replace. Obamacare. I've been here just six months. I'm ready to act I have pen in hand believe me I'm sitting in that office. I have pen in hand you never had that before. You know for seven years you had. An easy route will repeal will replace and he is evident as science. But I'm signing. Such a little bit different. But I'm ready to act for seven years you promised the American people that you would repeal obamacare. People are hurting. In action is not an option and frankly I don't think we should leave town. Unless we have. A health insurance plan unless we can give our people great health care his wit clubs were very close. The other night I was very surprised when I heard. A couple of my friends my friends there real you are and are. They might not be very much longer but that's. They have to get him back that's. What no unity go out there. This was the one rule learned that you weren't but you're gonna be good. Q what's to remain a senator designate how can. And I think the people of your state which I know very well I think they're gonna appreciate. What you hopefully we'll do any senator who votes against. Starting debate. Is really telling America that you're fine with a obamacare. But being fine with a obamacare isn't an option for another reason because it's got. It's fail not going to be around we have no Democrat help there obstructionists. That's all they're good at is obstruction. They have no ideas. They've gone so far left they're looking for a single Payer that's what they want but single Payer will bankrupt our country. Because it's more than. We take in for just health care. We can repeal. But we should repeal and replace and we shouldn't leave town until this is complete. Until this bill is on my desk and until we all go over the Oval Office outside it and we can celebrate that the American people. Thank you very much thank you.

