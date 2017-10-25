Transcript for Trump thinks Republican Party has 'pretty good unity'

Well I think it's very sad what they've done with the stake dossier was made up. And I understand they've stated tremendous amount of money had Hillary Clinton though is that I did the Democrats always denied it. And now only because it's gonna come out in a court case they said yes they did it they admitted it there are embarrassed by it but I think it's a disgrace. It's just really a very it's a very sad it's a very sad commentary on politics of this got. I don't think so I think it's by the way it is we have. Actually great unity of the Republican Party yesterday I was. Well that's okay let you know that to do their thing we have great unity if you look at what happened yesterday at the meeting. We had I guess virtually every senator. Including John McCain we had a great conversation yesterday John McCain and myself. About the military I think we had a big trip I call though love there was almost a love fest maybe it was a love fest. But we are standing ovation. There is great unity I mean if you look at the Democrats would Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton got to mess. There's great unity of the Republican. Well I think it's I bigots. Sad but I think to a large extent it all due respect I think the media causes a lot of it. Fake stories of being recorded a lot of bad things are being reported that are still ahead. I think to a certain extent maybe I can blame the media but. Politics is a rough business is no question about it I will say this I think the Republican Party has. A verdict good unity when I look at that rove yesterday at lunch. You value recorded and it very well there's been a review. You gave it a very good report the fact is. There was tremendous unity of that room and we're really unified where really unified auden. What we want to do we want tax cuts for the middle class we want tax cuts for businesses to produce jobs biz break editing.

