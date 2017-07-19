Transcript for Trump thinks he has 'one last shot' at changing health care vote

President trump today tweeting about a GOP health care bill considered dead on Capitol Hill promising it will get even better at lunch time. He's hoping to revive efforts to repeal and replace obamacare inviting all Republican senators to the White House for lunch. Seven years I've been hearing repeal and replace from congress when we finally get a chance to repeal and replace. They don't take advantage so that's disappointing. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell facing a divided Republican Party. But making his own last ditch effort planning a vote to repeal obamacare next week without an immediate replacement plane. The obamacare repeal legislation will ensure a stable. Two year transition period. Which will allow us to wipe the slate plane and start over. With real. Patients under Health Care Reform even senator Rand all of repeal proponent says it's not ideal I still favor replacement at the same time. But what we discovered as the Republicans don't agree on replacement the repeal bill may not even happen at all. Three Republican senators a Marty come out saying they'll block any repeal measure from getting a vote. On the senate flow I do not think that it it's going to be constructive. To repeal a lot bed at this point is so in her woven quick dinner health care system. Even though the bill faces long odds protesters are still expected on Capitol Hill today they'll be targeting GOP senators who support obamacare repeal. Mega news ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.