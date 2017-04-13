Trump threatens to undermine Obamacare to get Democrats to negotiate

Since the failure of the GOP health care bill in the House nearly three weeks ago, President Donald Trump has suggested letting Obamacare explode to bring Democrats to the negotiating table.
1:02 | 04/13/17

And the president it turns out is threatening to undermine Obama carried hopes it'll force Democrats to the negotiating table. He tells the Wall Street Journal he may stop key subsidy payments to health insurance offering coverage to low income Americans. A move that would cause companies to flee the system but many Republicans want the payments to continue at least. Until they can pass their own bill. White house Press Secretary Sean Spicer is asking for forgiveness following his holocaust GAAP. Spicer issued his second public apology for attempting to compare the Holocaust with Syria's use of chemical weapons. He spoke in an event scheduled well before the firestorm he also called his comments insensitive and wrong. And he said he realizes he offended a lot of people. I hope I show that. That I I don't understand that I did that and that. That what I saw people's forgiveness could say I screwed up it's disappointing because I think I I've I've let president down. President trump has not commented -- visors holocaust statements.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

