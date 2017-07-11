Transcript for Trump toasts South Korea president: 'May your dreams come true'

I greatly appreciate your hosting maligning. And myself on our first trip to the very beautiful. Republic of Korea. We were honored to welcome you to the White House this past summer and now it's a tremendous honor to. This is your magnificent home and magnificent it is. To see this beautiful landed to meet the remarkable people of South Korea. The partnership between our two nations and are two people. Is deep and enduring. We have been proud to stand by your side for many decades. As an unwavering friend. And a loyal. And you never had a time where this. Has been violently ill. Stood years more than right now. That's true partners we have remained faithful friends through periods of challenge. And opportunity. And that's what we have now is great opportunity. We will continue to support each. In the years ahead and that's mirror like to offer it to us. To president. And First Lady can and to the people. Of South Korea and freedom and peace flourish. On this edge. In our time. And for generations to come this quality specialty and in the special. May our bonds of friendship continue to deepen. And maybe a cherished hopes. Of our people and the people across the region. Soon he realize. Mr. President made her dreams. Come true. To be listened thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.