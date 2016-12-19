Transcript for Trump Tops 270 Electoral College Votes

We're back up like. Very busy Monday and it is official Donald Trump has surpassed 270. Boats in the Electoral College. To formally win the presidency there were protests outside some state capitals that's where they. Like twirled votes are cast all of the electoral votes in new York New Jersey and Connecticut did go to Hillary Clinton but again. Donald Trump surpassing the 270. Electoral votes needed to officially become the next president.

