Trump Tops 270 Electoral College Votes

More
Donald Trump has surpassed 270 Electoral College votes, meaning that he has the required number to be elected president.
0:27 | 12/19/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump Tops 270 Electoral College Votes
We're back up like. Very busy Monday and it is official Donald Trump has surpassed 270. Boats in the Electoral College. To formally win the presidency there were protests outside some state capitals that's where they. Like twirled votes are cast all of the electoral votes in new York New Jersey and Connecticut did go to Hillary Clinton but again. Donald Trump surpassing the 270. Electoral votes needed to officially become the next president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44291155,"title":"Trump Tops 270 Electoral College Votes","duration":"0:27","description":"Donald Trump has surpassed 270 Electoral College votes, meaning that he has the required number to be elected president.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-tops-270-electoral-college-votes-44291155","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.