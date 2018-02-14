Trump says he is 'totally opposed to domestic violence'

The president's remarks come after one of his former aides resigned amid abuse allegations.
0:29 | 02/14/18

Transcript for Trump says he is 'totally opposed to domestic violence'
And Hoffman. Only. And everybody here knows. I'm totally opposed. To domestic violence of any kind everyone knows that. And it almost wouldn't even have to piece it so now you hear it. But you'll note thank you all very much I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

