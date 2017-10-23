Transcript for Trump touts trade amid criticism over call to soldier's widow

President trough in the White House Rose Garden just moments that go as he wraps up an appearance would be prime minister of Singapore. Avoiding questions about a series of stories that have engulfed his administration the last couple days censoring on patriotism service and sacrifice. We're going to be talking about the entire team on ABC's Rick Klein here in Washington DC. A before we get to some any analysis I wanna play a pretty remarkable exchange on Good Morning America this morning. George Stephanopoulos talking to my each and Johnson who is the widow of let David Johnson who is the the the sergeant who was killed in these air and in default Paulo with that he had it that she had with president trump. I need all the headlines last week but it take a listen to her account of that. I'll call. To president. Stated that he knew what she signed up for. Putting hurt anyway. He made me cry because. I was being angry at the Dutch colony his voice in how he say he can he couldn't remember. My husband made only way he remained on my husband named because he told me he had my husband important for me and that's when he. Actually seeing the lead date I heard him stumbling. Point China remain LaMont has meaning and that were hurt me the most because of my husband is out here fight in front our country. Speaking raised his life for our country barking to remember his name. And that drew a Twitter response from president trump about an hour after that aired on Good Morning America this morning the president tweeting I had a very respectful conversation. With the widow of Sargent David Johnson and spoke as being from the beginning. Without hesitation he has previously said. That the account that was relayed by. A congresswoman who listened in on the conversation was inaccurate and now we have the widow of the the sergeant who is backing up that version of events I wanna get to Louis Martinez. Who covers the Pentagon for us over at ABC news and and Louis these conversations of course are never going to be easy for any president Tutsis to hear. How detailed do they typically get in his there is there. A typical way to even. Understand what these phone calls and tail to begin to understand the differing accounts that we haven't. Well you know last week we heard from general Kellie Mayhew the White House chief of staff when he related by his experience in these experience and others. It's it's a very difficult. A conversation is gonna be it would be for anybody for that matter building becomes the president United States calling. A family member who is just gone through moment of grief because there. Lovely has been filed fallen in combat overseas it's a very significant conversation. I you know one family last week actually released audio of the conversation had they had from. From back in April when their loved ones was one of the fallen in Afghanistan this was a conversation that president trump made to the family. If the family recorded on video they released a video of some news outlets hearing that dictated that conversation. Anyone could see a sense that this is it difficult for her president at the same time he was conveying a message. Of condolences to the family and the family feel comfortable enough in releasing this. Because they felt that it showed president trying to says sounding sympathetic. It's hard to gauge exactly what went on in this situation we now have multiple witnesses. You we heard from this Johnston today about why each why should put it on speakerphone because she wanted her relatives to hear the president. I'm addressing the family expressed condolences to them. And that's. Also listening and was. The congresswoman who live was a disparate last week by the White House and has become embroiled in this whole situation has become a totally political football. I'm took very difficult conversations for anybody with an Alice you but for the most part we are not treaties are totally private conversations. Witches. Understandable. We do is another thing that struck me that interview that Decker Stephanopoulos that with my agent Johnson. She complained about not hearing any details of how he was killed torturing other ongoing investigations and that. And not leaving being allowed to to view the body she said that she's made that request and she wasn't allowed anyone could've been in that box he wants to see your husband's remains. She wants more information. What's your read what a pentagon officials as saying a saying about those two things about. What what a family of fallen service members entitled to to learning the circumstances and in doing the remains. Will take those separately Emmerich the first one is a situation involving the of that information about the incident in which your loved one has become a victim of combat. Typically the first notification is through military casualty officer. Throughout the entire agreeing processing military service members assigned to the family and they become the primary point of contact for that family. In terms of getting through the process and also in providing information on what kind of information gets to that casualty officer. I'm initial reports are what gets to that officer. And then also that office who provides updates on the follow on investigations because every military death whether it be in combat action panel or. By some other means is investigated and that officer then becomes a liaison to the investigation process and ultimately the family is given a copy first off they are the first ones to receive. And those of investigation's results. Before their make public. I'm so we're not I'm not sure where along the are in the process and that but that casualty officer would be the main link to the family and providing information. Probably because this is an ongoing investigation. They still don't have all full details. Now the second point that you asked about the remains that being allowed to scenery means. I just got off the phone with Dover Air Force Base that is to say the central mortuary for the airport before the armed forces. The United States would remains come from overseas they all in of the Dover. They are the remains there are processed we've seen the remains a caskets covered in flags taking on being taken off. Of large transport planes and being loaded into vehicles. The family members are typically there in order for them to get access to the base and they have to sign paperwork included in the paperwork. There is a liner that says that they will not. Be allowed access to the remains while they aren't over. That is standard some exceptions can be made to family members but it is standard that the families do not get access. And earnings at Dover Air Force Base. Once. The autopsy having concluded once in bombing has been done once the preparing and remains have been done. Then the remains are transferred to the family at that point the family has an access it through the remains if they want. Sometimes the military can be a you know the air force mortuary officer can make a recommendation based on the status of the remains whether the fact it would be appropriate for the family to view they're not. But ultimately it is up to the family and then at that point the Stanley Works with the funeral director of the funeral home where the remains a rat. And they can gain access. It's unclear if this is what happened here whether the family there was some can use communication there but. Ultimately it is up of the family is allowed to either means one steer at the funeral home and if they are raft which is one of the things that she terms. That may be because the remains are not and they may be any high. State of trauma. And they'd need for convenience for the family they are wrapped in plastic sheeting and linen and then he will. A blanket and then their uniform easily on top of that into the casket. But the military can work with than funeral directors can show it limited portion. Expose that unwrapped for the wrapping that the friendly concede earnings complicated but complicated but. The very important. Yeah and lose that let us it is a lot to on packed in all of this and of course that the president's. Decision to engage is what makes this story all over again it was about a week ago that the president trump. Was out there that same Rose Garden an impromptu press conference that kicked off this rather extraordinary seven days that is that that this did have this whole discussion about how previous presidents have handled as someone attorney Catherine fall there's over at the White House. You saw the president not answering any new questions. On this but this really has been a self. Creating controversy from the start and what's striking to me Catherine is that. They thought they put this to rest with with John Kelly late last week it looked like he would have the final word. And then you hear from the family in the the president fired right back onto an area. Right exactly as he mentioned this is something I was started by the president. A week ago I'm when he was just asked them why he didn't respond earlier asked to these controversies and as you mentioned it was a self. Created issue here and he decided on to say to compare himself to other president's here and here we are. A week later it still talking about in begs the question and it peen hammer. A block the sun. I'm so don't found Monday in the rose guard and if we would still be talking. You know about this right now if the congresswoman Wilson what have you respond and on the phone partners so as self created at controversy and by the president's and it's seven days ago. Would John Kelly coming out in addressing reports in the briefing room last week saying. It that he told and that he told president. What to say here and that you know he had told the president also that. Some presidents don't make phone calls they have their own a way of doing things that he instructed on the president's maybe im not take these phone calls and so. That was supposed to be taken in negative way what's that president pain and that a negative picture here on Monday wrecks so absolutely right here we are seven days later still talking about some and that he created. That's right and since then there's been a new one over the weekend. A Senator John McCain giving an interview to C span talking about the Vietnam War and he made a rather pointed comment that a lot of people's. Use it directly if president trump talking about how upper income people during Vietnam were able to get things like a letter from doctors about bone spurs and he's that wasn't about president up but that is how president trump. Has described that the way to he avoided the draft and on the Vietnam War John McCain was on the view today. And was asked the question about whether he viewed president tried to be a draft doctor. He had the draft and someone's name would come up. And if they were well see the many times in the good doctor the doctor and say okay you you've got migraines. So that would go to the draft board and they would be excused. What about the farm. What about the inner city pursche what about all of those who didn't have. And doctor do go to or somebody did and influencing none of Newark's. And the ball well yes people what you're talking about trying to mr. trump because he. Had a doctor's notes. That city have bone spurs content flowing once years more more than one. Trying to do you could get its first do you consider him a draft dodger. I don't consider and so much a draft Dodgers as I feel that the system. Was so. Wrong. That certain Americans could evade their responsibilities to serve the country. Now pointedly president John McCain decided to particularly site that in particular incident and that the happens aligned with president trump. You have to think that he knew what he was doing. When you when you talk about. John McCain is the guy's been in the public I this is a man who understands the news cycle Catherine this isn't the first time two of them tank. A leader. And actually not first time the two of them and tingle your member even numb. Last week that the presidential warned John McCain that he heat bites back is is what the president said on after McCain had questioned them America's. A foreign policy with pretty pointed comments that towards the president's so without the first time you know you have to wonder exactly did Diaz John McCain. A nobody was talking about here obviously I'm viewed as a as a veiled. Just wipe out trump who said he had his bones for element and was exempted. I'm from the military during the war in the 1960s. Of course John McCain says that that wasn't the case in his spokespeople say that he wasn't referring to president from by absolutely over the past week. On the does Leno in the back and forth between the president and John McCain and we comment. Heard come from the president since last week. You know on John McCain's we've asked that forces often are the White House for comment on that we haven't heard from them. I'm definitely in all a little back and forth between the two parent. And John were hoping it's been a rather extraordinary couple days does it's not just John McCain. We heard out last week from President Obama as well as President Bush. Neither of whom. Mentioned particularly Donald Trump but both of whom seem to be talking very specifically about things that are happening under the trump Ara you behavior exhibited by this president. It seems like there's a whole series of political figures Johnny who were coming out now that that the call out trump isn't if not particularly trump himself. Absolutely you saw President Obama last week campaigning in Virginia for effort gubernatorial candidate Darren and you know you wrote about this last week Rick but you know you see these former presidents and you saw another another you know. Show of unity this weekend with all five living former ex presidents. Going to a fund raiser for hurricane Harvey victims and you see them sort of trying to elevate the dialogue in the country do you see them sort of trying to. To abdicate for a politics of unity and not for politics of division. You know even watching as the bats it's pretty clear who they were talking about even if they don't. You know want to mention him by name and you know it it's hard and I think you see a lot of Republicans even and another you know political figures. It's hard to see the president tweeting back at me it's my agent Johnson the widow with David Johnson. And sort of trying to litigate this over Twitter it's hard to see how that elevates this dialogue. And brings us back to a to a politics. You know that that President Obama and present but pocket opera. And Louis Martinez houses. Going over at the Pentagon John McCain is one of the most respected members United States senate the chairman of the armed services committee very close relationships with top brass top generals. At the Pentagon how is that it plus this a bizarre seven days where you're talking about how presidents have handled. The did do the worst news he possibly could have to deliver to an American. I'd it is to I can't imagine we see many services like this in the past I'm curious what that what the buzz is among people who work in the military for a living this is their life and they see these debates put out public. Yeah it's extraordinarily serious out in public but at a good hitting McCain angle first 41 of the things we know noticed was on Friday. All of a sudden they resist new addition to the secretary schedule which was that he was gonna go to Capitol Hill to meet with Senator John McCain who's the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The Kane and in complaining that he. In his leadership had not gotten enough details about what was going on in EG air they wanted not only the incident in this details. But also the broader picture what exactly is going on with the US presence in West Africa. That shows you the significance that it would then McCain's comments go received with over here. Now in terms of the broader picture of what the idea what's going on our this is being aired publicly. I can tell you that some service members and I've spoken to are concerned about it on they want to make sure that they get to the bottom of what actually happened there in. Uneasy air because they there's a lot of confusion internally. About exactly what happened there are several narratives about how large the team lines. Whether they word chasing off. After a high value target inside of Molly. Combined. Insurgents on motorcycles that they were chasing. And whether they were set up as a trap. All of those things earn from their kisses and information that. The US military wants to get a handle on and quickly and is a little bit of frustration because they're the area too many narratives coming out. And of those officers and speaking with they wanna get a grass spotted any can't get it now almost two and a half weeks later. And but then the of the whole. Relationship with the discussion about the family is this is unnerving to them because they they all know how the process works. They want the American public to be educated about it but at the same time. I think there's concern back and forth is unseemly and especially especially since this is one of America's fallen who is at the very center wildness. Yes it's an awkward way to have a national conversation I want anyone other di tale from John McCain's. Conversation on the view because he was asked a little bit about the relationship that he hats with president trop of course as you mentioned Louis the chairman. Of the Armed Service Committee one of the most powerful. I'm most respected members the United States and it this is what he had to say about his relationship the president. I think the point is that we need to have a kinder. More respectful. But vigorous. Debate and discussion but based on what we want the country do not whether somebody's insurer or not right now. So he's going to I pity you talk to him railing and meet here things in them in the news about the back in force you. As talk on the phone do you chat with him what your relationship like with the president. And it almost 90. It's terrible almost. In any other presidency and any other context this might be absolutely shocking Catherine folders any really any reaction from the white house on this and and what they can do about having no relationship at all with the chairman of the armed services committee. Am pretty remarkable comment there from John McCain and he has almost no relationship with present a United States they don't. Appear in the hit they don't speak on the phone this president. Doesn't reach sounded to McCain it seems like they a don't talk at all we've asked the White House for reaction to this someone the last time. I'm they've spoken and been in touch and so far we haven't heard anything. I'm from them on not let Greg does really question that they're gonna need to answer as John McCain is a critical person up on how for this president to be talking to regularly you'd think. You would think. Once again you would think all right Catherine fall there's Louis Martinez John per hold it thank you all for joining. Thank you all for watching that does it from the first hear from the ABC news will have more as the day goes on here at ABC news on ABC news political director Rick Klein.

