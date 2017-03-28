Transcript for Trump tweets Russia probe 'hoax,' rails against Clintons

Is all started last week representative Newt says it briefed the press and president trump on new information. That he hadn't yet briefed his house intelligence committee on he is the chairman of that committee and now their calls for him to step down. There's a chorus of concerns about impartiality. And what's supposed to be an independent investigation. Chairman Nunez is falling down on the job. And seems to be more interest it. In protecting the president. Then in seeking the truth. Democrats are calling on House Intelligence Committee chairman DeVon Eunice to recuse himself from leading the investigation into Russia's election meddling. That involves investigating communication with president trumps transition team. Given that picture was a member of that transition team. I don't think it's perfectly overseeing and that kind of investigation O. President trump is deflecting on Twitter asking why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into bill and Hillary Clinton. Adding that from Russia story is a hoax but that's story isn't dying down. Last week congressman noon as said his collection of classified information. Allegedly shows intelligence officials may have inadvertently. Picked up the communications of the president and his team. What I've read. Bothers me and and I think it should bother. The president. Himself and his team. Nunez now admits a secret source gave them that information on the White House grounds which is where the Republican congressman was the day before he briefed reporters in the president about his findings while leaving his own committee in the dark. On CNN not saying who he met with or where the meeting was at the White House I'm not gonna tell you where I was at on the grounds because of course those are all classified facilities. And late last week a spokesman for represented of walked back some of his comments saying congressman says it isn't. Exactly sure if president trumps associates were directly surveil adding that he hasn't provided any. Prove to his committee on those new claims Diana Candace questioning norm divorced live in Washington today thing.

