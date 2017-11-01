Trump Says Unfounded Russia Allegations Are 'Nonsense'

"A thing like that should have never been written, it should never been had and it should certainly never have been released," Trump said during his first press conference since the election.
1:19 | 01/11/17

Comments
I want to thank. A lot of the news organizations here today. Because. They looked at that nonsense that was. Released. By a maybe the intelligence agencies. Who knows but maybe the intelligence agencies which would be a tremendous lot. On their record if they infected that a tremendous lot. Because a thing like that should have never been written. It should never been had and it should certainly never have been released. But I want to think a lot of the news organizations for some of whom have not treated me very well over the years. A couple in particular. And they came out so strongly against that fake news. And the fact that it was written about by. Primarily one. A group and one television station. So I just want to complement many of the people in the room have great respect for the news and great respect for. Freedom of the press and all of that but I will tell you they're were. Some news organizations. We've all the was just said that were so professional. So incredibly professional. And that I've just gone up a notch as to what I think I'm okay.

