Transcript for Trump says US culture being 'ripped apart' by Confederate memorial removals

President trump back on Twitter amid the controversy over his Charlottesville comments tweeting. Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart. With the removal of our beautiful statues in monument he can't change history. You can learn from it property lease Stonewall Jackson who's next Washington and Jefferson so foolish. Meanwhile confederate monuments are coming down across the country. In the backlash continued growing over trumped seemingly equating the white Nationalists in neo Nazis in Charlottesville with those who were protesting their racist views. You had a group on one side that you had a group and the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible. The president growing more isolated by his own words and his reluctance to condemn hate I think this blame on both sides you have very or any group. But you also had people that where. Terrified people. On both sides those comments causing business leaders to turn their backs on the businessman president. On Wednesday some of the nation's top CEOs and the president and we advisory council. Voting to disband. A strong sign from powerhouses like pat CG EI BM and Wal-Mart. And on another economic advisory council and mass exodus of CEOs. Trump seemingly wanting to write the story himself calling to and both counsels. An interview with the American prospect president Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon called the L Laurie a fringe element in a collection of clowns. Any added the debate over racism gives trump a political let each Geneen Norman ABC news Washington.

