Trump: U.S. in 'good position' in regards to North Korea

More
"As far as North Korea is concerned, we are in very good shape," President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paola Gentiloni.
2:21 | 04/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: U.S. in 'good position' in regards to North Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46920524,"title":"Trump: U.S. in 'good position' in regards to North Korea","duration":"2:21","description":"\"As far as North Korea is concerned, we are in very good shape,\" President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paola Gentiloni.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-us-good-position-north-korea-46920524","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.