Transcript for Trump vents anger after signing $1.3 trillion spending bill

And then we're going to get onto this. Ridiculous situation that took place over the last week they get together and they. Create a series of documents that nobody has been able to read because it was it was just done. Now you tell me who can read that quickly. Takes a long time generated therefore is a matter of national security I've signed this omnibus. Budget bill. There are lot of things that I'm unhappy about. In this bill. There are a lot of things that we should of had in this bill but we were. In a sense. Forest if we want to build our military we were forced there are some things that we should happen the bill. But I say to congress I will never signed another bill like this again I'm not gonna do it again. Nobody read it. It's only our result. Some people don't even know what is at one point three trillion dollars it's a second largest ever so. While we're very disappointed. In the one point three trillion nobody more disappointed than me because the number so large. We'll start coming down we had no choice but to find our military. Because we have to half. By far the strongest military in the world we wanted to include dot net. We wanted to have amend this bill 800000. People. And actually it could even be more. And we wanted to include dot cat in this bill the Democrats. Would not do it. They would not I can tell you this and I say this to doctor recipients. That the Republicans are with you they want to get your situation taken care of the Democrats floors stages fought every single. In each of the way they did not want dock at in this bill. And as you know docket is also tied to the wall for the major funding. The 25 billion dollars to wall and other things. I just want to thank members of congress for working. So hard while we can be disappointed in some ways. We have to also know that there are a lot of strings polling everybody in different directions. We look better be very seriously yet. That veto I was thinking about doing you know. I think. All games that we've been able to make for the military that overrode any of our. Anyway thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.