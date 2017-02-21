Trump visits African American History Museum: 'I've learned, and I've seen'

More
The president toured the museum with housing and urban development secretary nominee, Ben Carson.
0:52 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump visits African American History Museum: 'I've learned, and I've seen'
I learned tonight. Do another look at. That's very exciting. Yeah word. Crowd yeah. Brown and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45630228,"title":"Trump visits African American History Museum: 'I've learned, and I've seen'","duration":"0:52","description":"The president toured the museum with housing and urban development secretary nominee, Ben Carson.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-visits-african-american-history-museum-ive-learned-45630228","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.