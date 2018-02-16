Trump visits Florida victims at hospital after massacre

More
"It's very sad something like that could happen," Trump said.
1:06 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump visits Florida victims at hospital after massacre
You eat anything. And incredible regardless. This incredible and I wanted. You think I'm. The doctors do nurses the first responders. Law enforcement. Really. Feel that they get it's. Over the what case what. Redford won basement need. From the time. Incredible thing thank you very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53155006,"title":"Trump visits Florida victims at hospital after massacre","duration":"1:06","description":"\"It's very sad something like that could happen,\" Trump said. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-visits-florida-victims-hospital-massacre-53155006","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.