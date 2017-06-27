Trump says 'OK' if no vote this week on health bill

More
Trump's comment comes amid a delay in a planned procedural vote.
1:12 | 06/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says 'OK' if no vote this week on health bill
We haven't really had no choice but to solve the situation Obama here's a total possessed. It's. As we speak. Minutes ago infected. Must present. These 206%. Increase in the last. And that it used to use as a witness stand that was 16% so it's no nothing. And ruthless. Oh yeah. 52 page I don't want is pretty good news. So wouldn't talk and we'll see what we can do we're getting very close. But for the country. And can be Obama care. The other side staples such things people can even whoever we'll look at this will be. Great. And if we don't get just give you something that we not getting my and that's OK my. But I think we have a chance to do something. They're OK yeah. The public. Very important for the people who are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48313142,"title":"Trump says 'OK' if no vote this week on health bill","duration":"1:12","description":"Trump's comment comes amid a delay in a planned procedural vote. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-vote-week-health-bill-48313142","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.