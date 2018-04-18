Transcript for Trump says he's willing to walk away from N. Korea talks

As you know I'll be meeting with Kim Jong on. In the coming weeks to discuss the denuclearization. Of the Korean Peninsula. Hopefully that meeting will be a great success and we're looking forward to it. Would be a tremendous thing for North Korea and a tremendous thing for the world we will not. Repeat the mistakes of previous administrations. Our campaign have maximum pressure will continue. Until North Korea be. Nuclear arises the fact is that they do have three prisoners. We have been talking about them were negotiating now we are doing our very best as you know there's been a long time. And it's harsh treatment. We fought very hard to get I don't or beer back and when we came back he was inquiry. Very bad condition was a very sad event. We are likewise fighting very diligently to get the three. American citizens back. I think there's a good chance of doing it having very good dial up. We will keep you informed but we are in there and we are working very hard on that. We have come a long way. With North Korea we were as you know and when I say we what many years they've been talking to North Korea and nothing's happened. They should have been taken care of my past administrations. When they were not nearly so far along. But we put unbelievably powerful sanctions on we'd never banana position like this. With that regime. Whether it's father grandfather a son. And that I hope to have a very successful meeting. If we don't think it's going to be successful mark we won't happen. We want to have it. If I think that it's are meeting. That is not going to be fruitful. We're not going to go. If the meeting when I'm there is not fruitful. I will respectfully leave the meeting. And we'll continue what we're doing or what ever it is that will continue but something will happen. So. I like always remaining flexible. And will remain flexible here I've gotten a to this point. President mood of South Korea was very generous when he said of the word for Donald Trump the Olympics would have been a total failure.

