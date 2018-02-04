Transcript for Trump welcomes crowd to White House Easter Egg Roll

Well welcome to the 2018. White House Easter egg roll so many people you know is supposed to be pouring the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy. And look what we have perfect weather. Perfect weather beautiful weather thank you all for being here folks thank you all I wanna know really thank. The First Lady mile idea who has done. An incredible job she worked so hard on this event and so I want to thank you. Also I want to thank the White House historical association and all of the people that work so hard with Bonnie with. Everybody to. Keep this incredible house. Or building. Or what ever you wanna call it because it really is no name Ford it is special. And we keep it in tip. Top shape. We call it sometimes tippy top shape. And it's a great great plays it's an honor. To have everybody on behalf of the trump family many of whom are with us right here in the audience. I just want to thank you this is a special year. Our country is doing great. You look at the economy you look at what's happening nothing's ever easy but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we're gonna make it bigger and better and stronger our military. Is now at a level will soon be at a level that it's never been before our. It's you see what's happening and you see what's happening with finding the funding. Of our military was so important and so many military people are with us today is so. Just think of 700. Billion dollars because that's all going in to our military this year. So I want to thank you all for being the air the band unbelievable. I love you people I here among lot. There is talented as anybody at any players anywhere so thank you very much. And now I'm gonna come down and we're gonna watch this role thank you other have a great time. Yeah thank you very much.

