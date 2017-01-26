Trump: 'What's Going On In Chicago'

"That is why we will continue to stand with the incredible men and women of law enforcement," President Trump said.
0:30 | 01/26/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'What's Going On In Chicago'
You look at Chicago. What's going on in she can't come. I should feel that they want. Hell is going online. Wanted to do. That is why we will continue to stand. With the incredible men and women of law enforcement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

