Trump White House to keep visitor logs secret

A break from the Obama administration practice of making those records public.
0:20 | 04/14/17

Transcript for Trump White House to keep visitor logs secret
One more note from the White House visitor logs will now be kept secret. The trove administration breaking from an Obama era practice of making most of those records public through the White House web site. Now those visitor logs may not be available for years the White House saying national security concerns drove the decision which is already being challenged by watchdog groups.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46809300,"title":"Trump White House to keep visitor logs secret","duration":"0:20","description":"A break from the Obama administration practice of making those records public.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-white-house-visitor-logs-secret-46809300","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
