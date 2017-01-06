Transcript for Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate agreement but open to returning

Another campaign promised that we getting out. But we will start to negotiate. And we will see if we can make a deal that's fair and weekend that's great. And we can't that's how. President trump announcing in the Rose Garden today that the United States will officially withdraw joining Syria and Nicaragua and not being a part of the pair's climate accord. Under the agreement more than a 190 countries committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and it effort to combat climate change. Trump wants to increase fossil fuel output in hopes of reviving the whole industry the numbers show more Americans working car washes. Theme parks and even RBC employs more workers in the coal mining industry global warming and that a lot of it's a hoax the hoax and it's a moneymaking industry can't the president had strong opinions coming in on both sides of the issue from his inner circle. The decision is seen as a win for chief strategist Steve Bannon. Who along with 22% of Republicans push for trump to pull out of the deal and marks a loss for a vodka trumpet Jared Kushner and even the Pope. Apple CEO Tim Cook and test let's head Elon Musk who all lobbied Tuesday. I think withdrawing from the Paris accord is a historic. Mind you mental mistake. That we will pay the price for for the next several generations. Withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement won't happen overnight the US has to wait three years before eligible to withdraw and then another year before that takes a fact the president trump is essentially stuck with the agreement until just after the 20/20 election. GA Norman ABC news Washington.

