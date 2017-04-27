Transcript for Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

I will cite to you with every breath in my body. And I will never ever let you down. Citing several different directives one starting the process of approving the keystone oil pipeline sweeping fallout from president Tribe's executive order on refugees and immigration to new orders suspends US visas including green cards. For citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries also suspends the admission of almost all refugees from. We're month's national security advisor Michael plea and forced to resign. After what the administration is calling an erosion of trust wins call with the Russian ambassador on the same day president oh mama was imposing new sanctions on Russia. Because of Russia's meddling in the US election first major address to congress and the American people. Generating many headlines for an strikingly different tone that time to trivial fights. Is behind us president trumps allegation. Pal Bo is President Obama and gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon Watergate act or sick guy FBI director James calmly told congress point blank. There is no evidence to prove the president's allegations of wiretapping. Obama tears a law of the land. Residents wrong and house Republicans missing their own deadline to vote go. A lot. President trumps order. To take military action against Syria two days after the horrific. Chemical attack on families the senate using the nuclear option to confirm president trumps nominee Neil course and the so called mother of all bombs the largest nonnuclear weapon never used by US military can come back.

