Trump's advice to 25-year-old self: 'Don't run for president'

"Don't run for president," Trump said, apparently in jest, as he went on to complain about the media coverage he's gotten since becoming a candidate.
0:47 | 03/22/18

Trump's advice to 25-year-old self: 'Don't run for president'
What advice would you give to the 25 year old Donald Trump knowing what you know today. Don't run for president. We're glad you did. You know. I was talking to Mercedes and Sarah walking off riches salute you know the Oval Office is right across the street and I said. All my life I've gotten really helped look we'll get every once and well enough but I got the greatest publicity I was getting such great. Until I ran for office. And but it's been people get it people really do get it there is a lot of fake news that there and nobody had any idea and you know I'm actually proud of the fact that exposed it to a large extent because we exposed. So big accident cheaper.

