Trump's attorney withdraws 2 defamation lawsuits

Michael Cohen, the president's personal attorney, filed the lawsuits earlier this year.
0:23 | 04/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's attorney withdraws 2 defamation lawsuits
President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has dropped a pair of libel lawsuit says he faces a grand jury probe into his personal. And business dealings Cohen had filed suits against buzz feed and fusion GPS over the publication of the so called trump dossier. The unconfirmed dossier it claimed that Cohen met with Russian operatives in Prague Cohen says he's never even been to product.

