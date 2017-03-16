Transcript for Trump's budget boosts funding for defense and homeland security

Stevie I want to ask you this is the proposed budget right. So a lot of attention being paid to these big number at these percentages. A lot of reaction coming from all over the place to. As you mentioned this is just discretionary spending in here none of this touches entitlements which is. By a large the real problem when it comes to our deficit. And it's gonna under code a lot more negotiations. And generations moving forward right context here and explain to folks. What role this document will Plame moving forward. Well yeah there's an old saying is that the president proposes and congress disposes and often they dispose of the president's budget and it becomes basically little more than a door stop. You know it's that's the contours of of the discussion and now it's going to move forward but. Congress has the final say. In what actually gets written in new appropriations now the president can you tell it. All of the discretionary funding is is comes through twelve separate. Legislation he's the legislature's post him like something it all crammed together. The president can't beat so one particular restoration of funding or one particular. Program that's been resurrected he has to veto the entire bill and that makes it very hard to sort of released defense some of these cuts. And so what would all happen is is that we'll see what happens with congress with the administration how they testified to justify this budget. How congress reacts and then wolf we'll get the final numbers and at the end of that this clear. So we do you know that the then there's going to be additional funds going to a certain number of agencies as you mentioned this speaks to. How this administration would like to govern where they want to put the priorities take a look here at some of the top increases. Going out to a few agencies Department of Defense the big winner here with a nine. Per cent increase in funding Department of Homeland Security with 7% increase in funding and department of veterans affairs to shift that the very clear signal from the top administration about where they see their priorities right. Right and we heard of course the president talk about this on the campaign trail all the time that he wanted to increase the military budget. You know what's interesting is that he's actually gotten criticism from at least one well known lawmaker John McCain at that increase isn't big enough. So United's it seems like. To echo what what. Steve and said that there's going to be criticism from both sides. It's interesting if you know back a few weeks ago when numbers started to be floated around it reported. Out to some degree and not confirmed by the White House and yet there with this big. Cocked coming to the State Department that was floated and a number of retired military officials. Spoke out against it saying this is not going to keep us safe you know a soft power. Approach have to be balanced with the hard power diplomacy house to match the military. That doesn't seem to have discouraged her administration for making that kind of a cut. Right we even heard secretary of defense team's past before he was a secretary of defense. Say how important the State Department programs are because it prevents them. Having used hard power that you mention. But of course you know we're seeing that with the analysts on the mystique that's.

