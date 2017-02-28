Now Playing: Listening to America: Wichita residents discuss the nation's political climate

Now Playing: Trump's budget faces blowback for slashing State Dept. funds

Now Playing: Previewing President Trump's first major address

Now Playing: Anticipation builds before President Trump's joint address to Congress

Now Playing: President Trump says President Obama is 'behind' protests at town halls

Now Playing: President George W. Bush critiques Trump administration

Now Playing: President Trump says health care is 'complicated'

Now Playing: Attorney general warns of 'dangerous new trend' of violence in US

Now Playing: Mick Mulvaney discusses President Trump's budget plan

Now Playing: What to expect in Trump's address to Congress

Now Playing: Trump suggests Obama was 'behind' town hall protests

Now Playing: Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress

Now Playing: Jeff Sessions condemns threat against Jewish institutions

Now Playing: White House pushes back against claims of ties between campaign staff and Russia

Now Playing: President Trump prepares to make big changes in federal spending and Obamacare

Now Playing: Top House Republican hasn't seen 'evidence' of Trump-Russia contacts

Now Playing: Sean Spicer questioned over WH role in knocking down reports of Trump campaign ties to Russia

Now Playing: CPAC exhibition hall Republican fashion presentation

Now Playing: Listening to America: Wichita residents discuss political climate in Kansas