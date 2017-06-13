Transcript for Trump's Cabinet members gush at meeting

Well, you know, approval ratings may be down but there was a big old lovefest happening in D.C. Yesterday when you know who and his cabinet met with their guy, you know who. So they say -- take a look at the clip. Most of you know most of the people around the room but I'm going to start with our vice-president. Where is our vice-president. There he is. Thank you, Mr. President. This is the greatest privilege of my life. Mr. Present the, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda. I want to thank you for getting this country moving. My hat's off to you. You had me at hello. I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. ??? ??? I love you. ??? In your eyes ??? I like you very much. Just as you are. When I met you. Thank you, thank you, everybody. Thank you very much. Oh god. Come on, you got to have a little fun with this. That's so good. Surreal watching that, wasn't it though. I want a cabinet meeting where they're actually getting stuff done. I mean -- you know, like, these people, it drives me crazy because people all over the country work really hard to get people elected and they believe in them and they're worried about jobs and they're worried about health care and then you see this and this is what people hate about politics and I don't think it's Republican or Democrat. This is what politicians do. You see it at the state of the union address every year when they get up and there's all this pomp and circumstance. You never see anything like this. I'm sorry, you've never seen anything like this. Big smoke machine. How much stuff -- That was incredible. I'd like to know how much -- first of all, reince Priebus, rain Priebus who says it's a bless blessing, how much self-tanner does he have on his lips. I mean, to say it's a blessing and to kiss his butt like that, it's nauseating. And then trump says no one except fdr and he was in the middle of a depression has created more legislation than I have. Excuse me, what legislation has he done? He's done none. Newt Gingrich is coming on in a little while. Let's ask newt. What was obvious to me in watching it, we have a president with an approval rating in the 30s. 34%. 34%. In his cabinet, in his white house, he needs that affirmation. Going to your smoke screen, I think he needs to feel loved. I didn't say smoke screen. That's what he needs. When you're doing stuff that's actually really good, the policy speaks for itself. You don't need to announce that you're really great. If you have to announce that you're really great, there's

