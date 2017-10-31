Transcript for Trump's chief of staff calls Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an 'honorable man'

There are some new comments about the civil war. From the White House chief of staff John Kelly that have been getting a little bit of attention overnight. Kelly appearing on Fox News and was asked about confederate monument. He called confederate general Robert. And Kelly did not place the blame for possible war on slavery. The the lack of an ability to compromise. Lid to the civil war. It and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where your conscience. So Martin Luther King's daughter reacted claiming Kelly was making a fight to maintain slavery. And it sounds cook to make safe place sound courageous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.