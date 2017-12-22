Transcript for Trump's deputy chief of staff leaving early next year

And one of president trumps closest advisors is resigning deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn is stepping down to enter the private sector. It's the latest in a string of high profile departures from the White House. And this comes amid reports of tension. Among the president's advisors who have reportedly disagreed about a strategy for the mid term elections sources describe a heated exchange between the president's former campaign manager. And his political director. Well vice president Mike Pence is made surprise visit to Afghanistan where he says victory is closer than ever because of progress on the ground there. He offered holiday greetings to US troops and assured them that the trump administration. Is committed to staying in the fight until the end. Under president Donald Trump the armed forces of the United States. Will remain engaged in Afghanistan. Until we eliminate the terrorist threat to our homeland. Our people once and for. All. That war is already in its fifteenth year in pens also met with Afghan leaders. He says they confirmed that more senior Taliban leaders have been eliminated this year and an all previous years of the war.

