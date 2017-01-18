Transcript for Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education

And jumps nominee for education secretary was in the hot seat yesterday promising not to dismantle public schools. School choice advocate Betsy the boss and insisted. That she would address the needs of all parents and students but senator Bernie Sanders seem concerned about her political donations. Do you think if you're not a multibillionaire. If you have family has not made hundreds of millions of calls the contributions the Republican Party that you would be sitting here today. Center as a matter of fact I do think that there it be that possibility. I've worked very hard on behalf of parents ins and children for the last almost thirty years. To be a voice for parents and two of them have boy Boris for students into empower parents to. The boxing knowledge that her family may have donated 200 million dollars to Republicans. Democrats have also complained that she hasn't finalized her financial and ethics disclosures ahead of that hearing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.