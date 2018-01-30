Transcript for Trump's foreign policy: Strengthen friendships, restore clarity on adversaries

Last month, I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the U.S. Senate, just months before, I recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Shortly afterwards, dozens of countries voted in the united nations general assembly against America's sovereign right to make this decision. In 2016, American taxpayers generously sent those same countries more than $20 billion in aid. That is why tonight, I am asking congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign assistance dollars always serve American interests and only go to friends of America, not enemies of America. As we strengthen friendships all around the world, we are also restoring clarity about oured adversari adversaries. When the people of Iran rose up against the crimes of their corrupt dictatorship, I did not stay silent. America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom. I am asking congress to address the fundamental flaws in the terrible Iran nuclear deal. My administration has always imposed tough sanctions on the communist and socialistic dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.