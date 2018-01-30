Trump's foreign policy: Strengthen friendships, restore clarity on adversaries

More
President Trump asks Congress to ensure American foreign-assistance dollars serve American interests.
2:35 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's foreign policy: Strengthen friendships, restore clarity on adversaries
Last month, I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the U.S. Senate, just months before, I recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Shortly afterwards, dozens of countries voted in the united nations general assembly against America's sovereign right to make this decision. In 2016, American taxpayers generously sent those same countries more than $20 billion in aid. That is why tonight, I am asking congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign assistance dollars always serve American interests and only go to friends of America, not enemies of America. As we strengthen friendships all around the world, we are also restoring clarity about oured adversari adversaries. When the people of Iran rose up against the crimes of their corrupt dictatorship, I did not stay silent. America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom. I am asking congress to address the fundamental flaws in the terrible Iran nuclear deal. My administration has always imposed tough sanctions on the communist and socialistic dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52725415,"title":"Trump's foreign policy: Strengthen friendships, restore clarity on adversaries","duration":"2:35","description":"President Trump asks Congress to ensure American foreign-assistance dollars serve American interests.","url":"/Politics/video/trumps-foreign-policy-strengthen-friendships-restore-clarity-adversaries-52725415","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.