Trump's 'overall health is excellent' says doctor

Trump had his first physical as president last week.
0:36 | 01/16/18

Transcript for Trump's 'overall health is excellent' says doctor
You'll president from a veteran middle eats a lot of McDonald's and does not exercise. Today receiving a clean bill of health from his position the White House doctor called his overall health quoting now excellent. Including his mental health. I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability or his. You know in his it is in a neurological functions. Here are the president's vital stats 71 years old is six foot 2239. Pounds his blood pressure went toward to over 74. The doctor added that mr. trump is looking to lose ten to fifteen pounds. This year.

