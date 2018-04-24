Now Playing: French president urges the US to stay in the Iran nuclear deal

Now Playing: Confirmation hearing on hold for Trump's VA pick

Now Playing: Kourtney Kardashian arrives on Capitol Hill to clean up cosmetics

Now Playing: 'Homeland' star Mandy Patinkin on 'Powerhouse Politics'

Now Playing: Trump suggests his VA secretary nominee step aside

Now Playing: Trump and Macron's 'bromance' continues with kisses, praise

Now Playing: Trump welcomes Macron

Now Playing: Trump talks North Korea denuclearization, Syria troop withdrawal, Iran nuclear deal

Now Playing: Trump warns Iran against restarting nuke program

Now Playing: Trump calls Cohen pardoning question 'stupid'

Now Playing: Trump welcomes French president, first lady to the White House

Now Playing: Comey: Trump called me to discuss Moscow trip mentioned in 'Steele dossier'

Now Playing: Trump's Veterans Affairs secretary nominee under fire

Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee nabs key vote for confirmation

Now Playing: Rand Paul's last-minute switch gives Pompeo favorable committee vote

Now Playing: Mounting questions about whether Trump's lawyer will flip on president

Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Now Playing: White House tries to explain Trump 'breeding' tweet about immigration

Now Playing: WH: No sanctions lifted until North Korea shows 'concrete actions' to denuclearize