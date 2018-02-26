Trump's longtime personal pilot being considered to lead FAA

President Trump is considering tapping his longtime personal pilot John Dunkin to head up the Federal Aviation Administration.
0:32 | 02/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's longtime personal pilot being considered to lead FAA
President chuck longtime personal pilot could be getting a big promotion John Duncan flu then candidate trumps plane during the campaign. And now the web site acts yes reports Duncan has been interviewed for the job of FAA administrator. A trump administration official says Duncan has the right experience to run the agency citing his flight management positions. And some unexpected political news from California senator Dianne Feinstein has failed to secure an endorsement from a fellow Democrats for her reelection bid. She was criticized at the party's convention for being weak on immigration.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

