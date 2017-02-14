Transcript for Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns

General Michael Flynn was one of the first appointments president -- made following his election but now the national security advisor is the first to leave the administration. At issue whether Flinn lied to the vice president about discussing US sanctions with Russian officials before he even assumed office. He said he didn't and vice president pence repeated those claims. It's what I can confirm having spoken him about it is that those conversations that happen to. Occur around the time. That the United States two took action to expel diplomats. Had nothing whatsoever to do with those sanctions. The multiple sources tell ABC news of the topic of sanctions did come up. And the FBI sent a warning to the White House concern that a high level official caught in a public light could be subject to blackmail. Clint and in a member of the trump campaign team and top aide Kellyanne Connolly on Monday afternoon maintained that he had the support of the White House and offering us into the full confidence in the president. About Monday night Flynn was out. And lieutenant general Joseph Keith Kellogg junior had been appointed acting national security advisor in his letter of resignation released by the White House Flynn blames of fast pace of events rating I inadvertently briefed the vice president elect and others with incomplete information. Regarding my phone calls with the Russian. And retired vice admiral Robert forward Lana Zack ABC news Washington that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.