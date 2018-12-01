Transcript for Trump's stated reason for cancelling London trip sparks skepticism

Looking forward to welcoming the president when. He comes over here that need to be very impressed with us. With this building today a life size wax model of president trump looks skeptical at best. And the real president trump was not impressed tweeting this morning the reason I canceled my trip to London. Is that I'm not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for peanuts. Only to build a new one in an off location for one point two billion dollars. Bad deal. According to this State Department most of that's not true. It is the most expensive US embassy building ever built. Costing a billion dollars but it was actually a choice made by the Bush Administration. And battled embassy wasn't sold for peanuts the State Department says the new building was entirely funded by the sale of US government properties in London. This isn't just a new office building. It's that signifies a new era friendship between our two countries last month we got a glimpse inside this shiny so called sugar cube. The British people will know and US ambassador Woody Johnson told us that special relationship is about to get even stronger. In London major protests were expected during the visit and mayor city concept it appears trump finally got the message from many londoners. But the prime minister's office tells eighty scene is nothing his changed the invitation still stands. Molly hunter ABC news. London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.