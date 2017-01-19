Transcript for Update on Rick Perry's Energy Secretary Confirmation Hearing

And upstairs another hearing is going on Governor Perry. What can expect when your some pirates out of that and as well at united racing back and an hour into the once there are stairs yelling that's all we are scheduling these things often at the same time so. Former Texas governor Rick Perry horse is out. Energy secretary which it raised a lot of actresses with a left a lot of people scratching and that he wanted to actually eliminate that department is that the department that he wanted to them than me that he theme is. For docked during that debate that he missed oops moment and already this morning at his hearing things. Admitted that all of that was a big do. Saying that he would ever saying that he wanted to eliminate his department. But there are also questions beyond just his views of the department because what a lot of people don't realize of course that the Energy Department doesn't just deal. You know what with. Electrical grid in Belgrade that energy power sources and all of those things which are very important but also that. Nuclear is this issue and with hunt thirds of the department. Budget goes to nuclear it's not exactly. You know acting resume in the department of Democrats certainly. Pushing a lot on that. He's also introduced by Democrat Joseph Manchin of West Virginia introducing him today we spoke with him earlier this morning Howard. He's as governor knows how to get up to speed governors together he's confident. That they that he can you handle these issues and support from both sides of the that there to get it early but that does.

