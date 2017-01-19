Transcript for Update on Treasury Secretary Pick Steven Mnuchin's Confirmation Hearing

I mean EC's Serena Marshall coming against the marbled halls of congress joined by our congressional correspondent Mary various things very hanging out welcome to the confirmation hearing Maer yes is it. That plenary on right behind his right now we have menu actions hearing undergoing counseling women about what we can expect from this hearing sources as Steve management course the Treasury Secretary pick he's one of the more controversial picks. The Donald Trump has named in the west on his transition committee and he was part of the campaign right. He's familiar to the track team certainly. He's it. Billionaire hedge fund manager Goldman Sachs a lot of Hannity today is people targeting his record on housing Democrats are. You know putting the nation squarely there's sites they want to know. A lot more about his old housing prices increased a lot of questions about whether he made it. And rush some rushed through some foreclosures on homeowners what role he may plead in that entire process but that Oscar a lot of big questions remember Donald Trump came into office promising. To create jobs to reform tax that tax cuts a lot of those things will also. Bibi big topics of discussion and all of that falls to this. Secretary of the finance commit finance which is what nation look at cracked if he's confirmed. Treasuries treasuries I don't receive credit check committee hearing -- Jesse Solomon come through a short while ago with that the chairman of the committee Orrin hatch did not answered her questions we tried but they pretty confident theme. Ron is chasing after the senators every day it's always a scramble out here but. It with all of these teams you have to remember it's not just. The person that nominee trust because in the hot seat a lot of it is the new administration's policies that this is a chance for lawmakers on both sides of the out to grill that person. To get to know that person should know where they stand but also trying dial down on the personal explain. On what you might expect tomorrow starting at twelve don't want it and only got ten months account it just hours away at this point.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.