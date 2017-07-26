Transcript for US Attorney offers support for Jeff Sessions

Obviously the attorney general has been in the news president has been tweeting about him offering some negative comments. What's the reaction of some in the Justice Department to what's been happening and does he have support in just. I can't say that the attorney general in enjoys wide support in US attorney community. And but in times like this the men and women of the Department of Justice continue to do our work. We continue to you represented citizens of the United States of America. We will continue to. No matter a lot.

