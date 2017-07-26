-
Now Playing: Transgender army veteran speaks out on Trump's military transgender ban
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump transgender ban and health care debate
-
Now Playing: US Attorney offers support for Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Recess appointments: The basics
-
Now Playing: Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
-
Now Playing: Trump bans transgender service members
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting
-
Now Playing: Senate continues voting on Obamacare repeal options
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski on Trump's attacks against Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Trump leaves open possibility of firing Sessions
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to rally Republicans on health care bill
-
Now Playing: House approves Russia sanctions curbing Trump's power
-
Now Playing: The Note: Future still uncertain for repeal and replace
-
Now Playing: President Trump pushes for unity during Ohio rally
-
Now Playing: Preview Trump's speech in Ohio after crucial Senate vote on health care
-
Now Playing: Razor-thin victory on Capitol Hill for Trump's health care
-
Now Playing: Sessions under siege as Trump continues belittling public attacks
-
Now Playing: Timeline leading up to Jeff Sessions' recusal and the fallout
-
Now Playing: State attorneys general challenge Trump to end DACA
-
Now Playing: John McCain returns to Washington to cast crucial health care vote