US Attorney offers support for Jeff Sessions

Speaking with ABC News' Pierre Thomas, U.S. Attorney Jill Rose of the Western District of North Carolina said Sessions "enjoys wide support" among federal prosecutors like her.
0:36 | 07/26/17

Obviously the attorney general has been in the news president has been tweeting about him offering some negative comments. What's the reaction of some in the Justice Department to what's been happening and does he have support in just. I can't say that the attorney general in enjoys wide support in US attorney community. And but in times like this the men and women of the Department of Justice continue to do our work. We continue to you represented citizens of the United States of America. We will continue to. No matter a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

