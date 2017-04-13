Transcript for U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

Break hang with us for just the second I want to bring in our colleague Louis Martinez who covers the Pentagon for us little bit more about this breaking piece of news we have today Louis thanks so much for being here. It's yeah. So tell us what we need to know about that the big headline of course is that this is the first time ever in combat the US has used this particular weapon what do we know. Well you know on being here for quite some time depending on in the season weapon that were all pretty familiar way that the nickname is the mother of all bombs. That stance for the acronym M 08 B it means massive ordnance air blast. Weapon what it means this is one of the largest of bonds that the US has and it's inventory. It's a bomb that it's dropped from the rear three C 130. That's a large cargo prop plane but the view is the open up the back bay and then push it out down the ramp goes down float down toward its target. When if it's at a certain altitude. It explodes and it causes devastating damage for good radius media as far as half a mile to a mile. So it's pretty significant the reason why this weapon was used. Never been used before actually it was developed in 2003. In the run up to the invasion. Iraq possibly to be used against this is regime of Saddam Hussein. It never got to that point. And so it's been in the reserves for our almost two of fourteen years. The top US general in Afghanistan came to the conclusion that it was probably the right weapon to use against this very large. Cave and tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan. For the past year or so EU US military has been helping Afghanistan's army. Push ice it's further away from populated areas in Q. Extreme mountain the rugged areas of Nangarhar Province. Crisis is sought refuge in these complexes. General Nicholson found that this was the appropriate weapon to use against those wet vista's nicest fighters. They gain the upper hand. Because they have had a lot of success. Against these iasis affiliate in eastern Afghanistan and he wants to continue that momentum. Currently that region where they dropped that bomb that that now our province there's an eastern if honest funny at border Spock is fun it's an incredibly. Rough terrain that has been sort of that the cracks a lot of the US and coalition forces problems and that region there. Do we expect that there could be more US action in that region. Well this has been a situation that's developing and developing her last year. Eastern Afghanistan very rugged very rural what happened was that about two years ago you had some former members of the column on. Who've read shifted their allegiance. From backer of the towards ices. Eternity is here to help him that the Pentagon is re branding. So these are existing militant groups there already they reprinted themselves ices. And they sought to gain additional recruits in eastern Afghanistan. The Obama administration supported the fight against the and national finger there. Allowed greater authorities for airstrikes. Four regular ground troops to a company Afghan troops. And they whittled down this size of this crisis group from 3000 was yes and it at its peak. Now it's believed to be media thousands of 18100 so a lot of market progress on the battlefield. And what they wanted you would continue the momentum. Against them right now by using this weapon now does this mean in May use it again it's unknown itself always possible I think one of the things are gonna try to view. Is C. When the battle damage assessment from the use this Milan. And see how effective it was. One things that you hear from the military's that there are learning organization that they learn from their mistakes that they learn to make weapons more effective. Based on other used so potentially if there are more of these in the inventory they could be used in this case it seemed. Like they felt there was a right time to use this weapon now what we have been told is that it had been deployed to Afghanistan. Quite some time ago media fume as far back as a few months while. General Nicholson had petition for permission Yates and he'd be used and he got that permission and they plan the mission and that's slightly. Dropped look just a couple of hours ago. To elude the size of this weapon and it's when he 2000 pounds their their previous restraint in using it anywhere else. Is there are concerned that there could be collateral damage from a strike like we have any idea about the fall out. Well what we got a statement from US forces in Afghanistan and at least one of the things he made clear we're both in the statement and from spokesman who spoke to here a short time ago. What that they wanted to be sure that there were no civilians in the area. I'm so they were targeting an area is known combat area where they knew that there would be only ice his fighters as Farsi could tell. I'm so they sought every possibility to minimize civilian casualties. It's kind hearted view in a rugged aerial like on especially when you have a blast area that is so large. I think yet been taken at face value that this is what means and it can view and probably one of the reasons why. In Mena news it sooner looking for that right opportunity. We market covers the panic for a thanks so much for being with us appreciate.

