President Trump is expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers from the United States and ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, the White House announced Monday.
Transcript for US expels 60 Russian intelligence officers in response to ex-spy's poisoning
President trump expelled sixteen Russian diplomats after the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England twelve. Of those diplomats are in New York City working at the United Nations. Senior trump administration officials said all sixty Russians were spies working in the US under diplomatic cover. They have seven days to leave the country Europe is following suit with fourteen EU nations announcing the expulsions. The White House said in a statement with these steps the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences. Hours before the decision the Kremlin warned Washington it would respond with quote the principle of reciprocity.

