Transcript for U.S. judge in Hawaii extends halt on Trump travel ban

And breaking overnight the president's at travel ban will stay blocks for the time being a federal judge in Hawaii extended his previous quarter. The state has argued the ban discriminates against Muslims and hurts Hawaii's tourism industry. The White House argued the executive order comes under the president's power to protect national security. It all the truck now has an official job in the White House the president's daughter has been hired as assistant to the president. It it's a government position but she will not take a salary. Ethics experts had questions Trump's plans to serve in an informal capacity. She released a statement saying she's working in good faith to address the unprecedented nature have her role. But before her father took office trump appeared to have different plans. I'm going to be a daughter on the planet I as I've sent throughout the campaign that I am. Very passionate about turning she is and that I want to fight for them you know there a lot of things that I feel deeply strongly about then not in a formal. Administrative past he. Trump still wants her fashion brand but she's handed over daily management to the company's president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.