Transcript for Where's US leadership in Syria attack, North Korea missile launch?

You know who I want to see on TV right now. The guide you Powell. Because I feel like we have deadly chemical attacks in Syria and North Korea firing nukes. I he says there's a press conference schedules will want PM but I mean. By this time you would have seen any of the person who had that office. Would have been in front of the things saying hey this is what we're doing this is what's going on don't worry Adam the what does he have to say now that's what does he know that North Korea is not North Dakota that's what I'm yeah. Look out for so long about him taking us a harder line with Russia does right now Russia is out like Syria and kind of complicit what's going on and the part that really bothers me is he's been so worried about being nice because he says these relations can help us. In these instances it it's by staying silent in not speaking out. Like Rex Tillerson actually did against Russia you're almost saying it's okay what they do these are atrocities and genocide. But it is afraid of not being nice is not nice to Obama he's not afraid of not being noticed two Russian to Vladimir club have a happy and nice rush. That Russia has say exactly on why but the read that the debt. American keep what's called for him to have a harder line when he refers to wrap Chad is by not speaking out against people that. Completely negate human rights at the most base level are killing people off are telling her own people given if you don't speak harshly Russia is eating in I don't and I saying they can't because they have a whole time while. What I I think with what's very interesting is that what. Rex Tillerson did Sam march 30 with the Syrian people will decide what to do with these dots I think this administration has made it very clear. That they are not going to I think come out against. Rush hour or come out against. Besides regime now and it has come irony and selling Obama comes out as it lay me. Serious crime but what's interesting is here's what that he got sand when he tweeted. When Obama was in office this is what he stands for the thirteenth I think different Reza a moderate do not attack Syria there is no upside and tremendous downside save your power for another and more important day. Cell what is going on here does is it. Can it be truly. That he actually does not really get how all of this works out the world's yeah there's an army no consistency because he's saying he's a non interventionist that you see all this nonsense is coming up the bottom line is hundred. Up hundreds of thousands of people have been murdered in Syria. And tens of thousands of them have been children you see the pictures all the Internet via soap America stands for freedom we have a responsibility to do something now. You can't. Because there are questions about whether we can arms Syrian rebels and what we can do in these moderates that exists wind up. Not be moderates they're actually aligned with terrorist ideologies you have to be very careful. President Obama made a lot of mistakes with this huge we're red line in the sand on chemical weapons instead we would act and then we didn't. And now president Tommy anatomy and did it because they wouldn't let everybody has been really why acts like yeah spots because I'm. If people are at. This administration is not blaming President Obama. Every one. I'm on the right always blames President Obama but the bottom line is he put that red line in the sand and then when he went to congress to ask for permission for military actions that congress is not. I'm doing okay but I'll make that lies on the clear about that's fine but the buck does stop with the president and if the president of the united up late and no fact but I'm like why vigilant as they can both be held accountable is all on what ANC were down mountain. That Obama was afraid. Also out to. To do military interaction that because enter you can read into them because he was afraid that in the course the same kind of chaos that was caused when. Bush invaded Iraq our so wait a minute so. It to go back to that wind and stop blaming that original sin that's fine because people on now dying and suffering because of the original sin of our well I wouldn't make sense except for the fact. He'll talk. And topple Qaddafi and let terrorist havens throughout the country of Libya so they were more than happy to get involved in Libya today. M Colin Pratt I'm not destabilizing machines and I'm not for nation building in these countries I think it's a problem across what do I wasn't for arming the Syrian rebels because the rebels were just as problematic. As he has sought legal that's all three day that all I'm saying is that if you're the president of the United States you know. If you're if you don't you're gonna seek the help of congress that you want the help of congress don't go out and say there's a red line if there's a web what you might have let that what we think how you went well. Right if it was a normal kind of thing but let's be realistic about how Obama was out and out went down 'cause. When you the president and you say yep that's the Red Line you're assuming that they LC what you say and that you have support and that you've got supply any had not support but there isn't one person who keeps dimming you know who very hot bar. And as Stephen called it now yeah. And he'd say. Carter is C. That he put up last night take a look. T relationship with Mexico is phenomenal phenomenal phenomenal phenomenal. I just want him going back to Syria we have to remember that this we don't have taught what. We well okay when we come back yeah. Part of what we're talking about is the fact that there isn't any one bear. I mean what you look at you know there secretaries of state you know we used to have Condoleezza Rice are up. Colin Powell but there is no one night I mean Rex Tillerson. I may I don't know I don't know the policy he saves to have the same experience as Jared Kushner. It if it hasn't had any more experience than that then a summit they don't foreign policy yeah I think that's a good points in the office when Donald Trump is is very inconsistent on issues like any president is because if you look to the cabinet looked to the people surrounding him and you hope for the best and you say well. I hope they're getting the proper guidance the issue with this president is that we might look to the Education Department when I look to national security I don't see a lot of bases that make me feel comfortable on top of that you let him begin. It's an issue because you know I'll cronyism is fine. What's you must have cronies who know what the hell bent out of he was saying you know I'm not saying anything else after this site not do you aren't. I'm got were reluctant senate 'cause the up and not done seem to have his that is up but yeah. News to me now with our head in the sand and this is real. You know you all can run again in G a little bonkers but the rest of glass one relative kingdom's top decide soon. You know send us a couple of things other people can't scatter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.