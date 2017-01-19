Transcript for US Park Place Equestrian Team Gets Ready for Inauguration

And I think you for watching ABC news digital I internally James we are here on the National Mall right now you couldn't tell from length. From the Washington monument behind me and I am here with officer Jack evil and his horse. Guinness I'm they are part of the United States park police mounted. Horse unit. And Tamar out they will be here when thousands. Of people descend upon the National Mall and Washington DC for the uniter ration of Donald. So safety so much for good time to talk with us. So first let's just talk a little bit about the role of the mounted police. Say unit during a man like the not your age and. Weld using off a horse. In the large scale event like the inauguration. It's a lot of different. About tactics that we can use. First and foremost our hate and large crowds. You can see you know I can see. You know hundred yards in in large crowds of people need help in the crowd. Did you see my big blue head they can wait to me active buying you know missing kids. Into the trouble. We said we use the horses for their height advantage. To move crowds if something is heard in a crowd and say it and see if people are there's an injured person to see people. We can easily. The people can see us we can easily escort an ambulance into these people Warner. Would give them assistance if needed where as officer on foot. Might go to a challenging they might not even know that twenty yards away there's an injured person. Where's me on top of the horse I can see there's sometimes some type of help needed assistance need with the person. So what are some of the techniques that you teach the horse as. In order to be comfortable in crowds and had help with crowd control. Our horses pretty much every day we're down here there's always a demonstration in DC somewhere. So bringing them out here. Showing the court the footwork the grounds of the area they did use the air they feel only to save. And then we when we had these large scale its fourth of July inauguration. Those are working in squads of instead of working with bears horses mr. working in squads of horses we really have to. We have a spotter horses you have to. Pictures of all the horses and that's why get along you might have been but. This Guinness Guinness might not get along with say. Another horse and you have to split them up put him in another spotter but horse in between and so that's where you start with planning for large scale plant. Different tactics. As far as and crowd management would be. We accuse the wage. Meaning we would put lead horse in nickel a wedge of other horses just to. Split a street a nuclear a roadway. On the Echelon which would push people then one side of the road. Diamond like I was explaining earlier we would surround an ambulance and escorted nameless into a crowd so we can. Hope that person for some assistance. So we practices. Before every large scale thing who practice different formations. And don't worry we're going to get to know Guinness a little bit better go before we do is it possible for you to. For Ewing Dennis to give us a little demonstration of some of those the moves that. That we learned you have to move the crowd. On the side of the Alamo let's say out of a street on the sidewalk to get emergency vehicles through. So I saw demonstrated. I might have to decide. You can see me out and about ten feet tall. Sending a team and some people recognize that. People. And ones. Moving forward. You know you can see me back. A technique can you. The height advantage and that the size and power is definitely. I think. So let's learn a little bit more about getting us where do in the US park police sources come rob. Hello my horses are donated. Dennis don't mean that you're not all technical different types of course being the racetrack we have. Farms. Care to people from steeplechase is. Not first source was a mustang. From out west bundle up on the line up on the labs for Edwards here. So we take any type of course they go through an assessment at their training some with their training staff. That in any case assessment. And from there that's the horse passes that assessment. Oh. Get into an office paired up with an office. And so donation courses you contact their training Orton go to the national. WW Dak and his dad search for US park police now horse community and on that website is only contact information you can. Talk to are trans. And then once the horses and officers get paired up that they become partners and they worked together every day CU and get a work together every day. And you guys are also going to be marching in the inaugural parade tomorrow act. Guinness are signs the inauguration the extra base on inaugural parade we have we'll have spies a horse is out here. And Guinness world Guinness who and I will be in the inaugural parade. Every other officers on horses and squads of horses doing routine patrol or in in the city. And soaked Guinness looks like he has a lot of energy. And so what I had a normal day when we are out and it's not the inauguration. What it what are you guys. Out controlling what's like your route here on the mall. Normally the icon area the way that Washington monument the Lincoln in the White House. It's one of our is our icons that we patrol every day every day you'll see a horse. You know walking through these icons on the scene IDC three of 41 time it. So our main focus is this downtown area that visibility. We have a lot of people from all over the world visit. We're like the faces the you are pleased that humans everyone comes up talks to us. Some people are surprised approachable these are they come from countries where police are approachable and he cannot talk to a shake hands. It's it's it's. It would control as far as community policing. It's it's it's him. And we've seen firsthand a little while we're here again as an office urged people are very popular London people taking picture is. You got either saying you must be all over people's social media without even knowing and because you know this is such a tourists. Destination is the all these people here taking pictures. Already by and does does Guinness handle like people coming up and wanting to pet him and take pictures a lot. Yes it's all part of the everyday training that he goes through and teaching in hate at a standstill analogies and sell we have to move. When election so it's all about getting her communication. Guinness and I've been together since April. 2016 so it's we're still NA period he's finally getting it Refaeli are finally connecting. In there is so he's. And teaching him the way I like to patrol that I like to do Tuesday it's a finding that. You can with the horse and you worked with him. And let's talk a little bit about you talked a lot about ten eyes. How did you get into the mounted police bars did you have experience with horses before. It's a great question I didn't have any experience when I got on the US park police mining cubs is to get it do learn how to fly a helicopter we have an aviation unit. That I was to lose interest in it something I really wanted and the first five years in the job there's no openings. You know us and patrol. Ahead lieutenant come up meets at unity be good on a horse. And I thought I'd never been on horse before we need you know of course that's not me sick given Chad good to orientation you might like get your gun. Teach you everything you need to know. And so that's what I did I went to the orientation. Got accepted to the training. It was probably the hardest thing idea ever had ever done mentally physically he's learned how to ride a horse and ten weeks. And it's the best right now it's statistics. I mean I'm so glad I made it through it turned on the promotion. Quade life. Coming out here helping the public. It's been has been Phnom really quality like history. And that is not a bad view every day take a look at business this is your office he aired in front of all these monuments it's absolutely gorgeous out here. At the prestigious thing of that being on a horse unit is. If anything in the history books is ten and Larsen DC and usually their board. So Disney kind of a sense of pride to know them there I can pass and my kids my grandkids hey I was there and have been meant to place I was there as well we're. So I kissed me kind of I don't know if feeling of being out here. Well and another historic event happening tomorrow right here on the mall and officer. People and it Guinness we'll be here so this is the this'll be Guinness his first inauguration first her egg though it idea. Did not force Warren yes. Second grade put some answers there's arteries thousand squads. You know patrol duty. Thank you so much for taking time to talk with us and you'll be able to of course seen the parade. And all of the inauguration festivities tomorrow here on abcnews.com. Across all of our platforms and stable at ABC we have so much coming up. We have people all DC. Bringing you all of the festivities and planning coming up we'll be talking to these first eight human down here on the mall later today so much I'm Kelly James. Thanks so much for watching.

