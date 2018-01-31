US prosecutors won't retry Menendez on corruption charges

More
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from wealthy Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.
0:19 | 01/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US prosecutors won't retry Menendez on corruption charges
The Department of Justice says it will no longer pursue efforts to retrial New Jersey senator Bob Menendez the Department of Justice filing the motion this morning. Menendez facing charges involving robbery political donations from a Florida doctor has less Trout ending in a mistrial. We'll keep you posted here on air and an ABC seven and why.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52743922,"title":"US prosecutors won't retry Menendez on corruption charges","duration":"0:19","description":"Sen. Bob Menendez was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from wealthy Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.","url":"/Politics/video/us-prosecutors-retry-menendez-corruption-charges-52743922","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.