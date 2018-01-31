Transcript for US prosecutors won't retry Menendez on corruption charges

The Department of Justice says it will no longer pursue efforts to retrial New Jersey senator Bob Menendez the Department of Justice filing the motion this morning. Menendez facing charges involving robbery political donations from a Florida doctor has less Trout ending in a mistrial. We'll keep you posted here on air and an ABC seven and why.

