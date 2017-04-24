Transcript for US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after chemical attack

Earlier today the United States department of Treasury's office of Foreign Assets Control impose sanctions in response to the April 4 -- 1017. Sarin attack on innocent civilians by the regime six Syrian dictator aside. Oh frak is sanctioning 271. Employees. Serious scientific studies and research center. The Syrian government agency responsible for developing and producing. Non conventional weapons and means to deliver them. O -- has targeted these 271. Employees because they have expertise in chemistry and related fields. We're have worked in support of chemical weapons programs since at least 2012. Today's action. Less than three weeks after the attack. Hong Kong shape soon is one of the largest ever acts acute it by over Iraq. In a single action we are more than doubling the number of individuals and entities sanctions since the start of a Syrian conflict. Pursuant to see earlier related executive orders. The sweeping. Sanctions are intended to hold the Asad regime and those who supported. Directly or indirectly accountable. For their blatant violations of the chemical weapons convention. In UN Security Council resolution. 211. A team. The United States is sending a strong message with this action that we will not tolerate the use of chemical we weapons. By any actor and we intend to hold the a soccer team accountable for its unacceptable behavior. The Treasury Department together with the Department of State and our international partners. We'll continue its continue to relentlessly pursue and shut down the financial networks of any individuals. Involved with serious production. Or use of chemical weapons. I'd also comment that recently we had sanctions on North Korea and I ran. And we'll also continue to add to you and monitor those as appropriate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.