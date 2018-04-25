Transcript for US Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump travel ban

It was a campaign promise from the president Donald. Of Muslims entering the United States he tried to keep it within his first weeks in office. After three version and the final travel ban Stiller mumbo. As the Supreme Court ultimately decide his fate hearing arguments on the legality of the order that restricts US entry from five majority Muslim countries the lawyer representing Hawaii which challenged the travel ban argued if you accept disorder you're giving the president the power no president in Hungary eighty years has exercised. And said the president's comments from the election should be considered any intent behind the order. While the solicitor general told the justices the latest ban was the result of a worldwide multi agency review. And argued that this was about those countries vetting procedures. This is not a so called Muslim ban if it were it would be the most ineffective Muslim ban. That one could possibly imagine the justices questioned both lawyers on hypothetical comparison such as a threat so severe it would weren't such a ban. Or. A let's say in some future time. And a president gets elected who is a vehement anti semite what emerges is. A proclamation that says no one shall enter from Israel and where powers of the president end. Imagine if you can that congress is unable to act when the president asked for legislation. The justices are not expected to issue their ruling until the end of June. One points both parties agreed on the president's words may impact at the ban was unconstitutionally discriminatory. But not whether or not yet the power to issue such a ban. Through in a Marshall ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.