Van strikes security barrier near White House, driver apprehended

The Secret Service apprehended the driver.
3:00 | 02/23/18

Transcript for Van strikes security barrier near White House, driver apprehended
All following another breaking story woman's has just been taken into custody after she drove into a security barrier. Right outside of the White House Secret Service says a vehicle did not breach the barrier. And it nor did it make it into the White House complex we were told that no one was injured soon as we learn any more details about this woman we of course we'll let you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

