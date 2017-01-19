Transcript for Veterans Urge McCain to Vote No on Tillerson Nomination

I'm ABC Serena Marshall back inside the United States capitol where we told you all day would be coming teen line. This time not one of the confirmation hearing instead we're outside Senator John McCain a Republican from Arizona's office. We're currently members of the mint military I camping out to convince him to vote no on Rex Tillerson nomination for secretary of state. A Tillerson had a very hard hearing. Just last week on that nomination and people were questioning whether or not he was too close of Vladimir Putin the Russian president and what this time work now we're joined by some of those. Right here we have Donovan angle your special forces. Army special forces. And you are tiny earlier you've been deployed all over the world. Where exactly. Cheap loans to. Later. And so having them. Then a member of the military you separated one slippery today that John McCain's office. Why is Rex Tillerson said controversial figure for you that you would spend your day here trying to convince him to them now. What we need to. Officials and appointees reaction. Protecting the environment and development some foreign policy Rex Tillerson soon. States and spirited. US foreign policy. Many of the different places. And it's it's time. It's time that we. Do we have a responsible government that works for. Now is it just like you were talking about his policy in Iraq is it just batter is that the Russian ties that John McCain is previously said he has concerns about. We know that. The conflict. As in student. So it's it's it's it's in Africa we. You know team who. Exponential spread of military force. Which is largely to control resources we currently have troops. 70%. Of the world's countries. All the news outside of combat zones were coordinated city. If Rex Tillerson secretary of state. News and since they. And you mentioned that bit of a lot of what you're doing there until this State Department a lot of what you're talking months to our viewers might sound like it's actually more the prominent the sentence to be concerned about. What gives you have what makes you hedged with Rex Tillerson but not the nominee for Defense Secretary. We've seen a it was not about weapons of mass destruction it was not a to any sort of resumes for them. He's not controllable. She and many other countries. And I. I don't see anything right solutions background suggested he would actually work. He has 500 billion dollar oil Exxon has 500 billion dollars tied up in. And tensions with Russia. And all these genes his foreign policy details are tied up. Namely the oil and gas from Rex Tillerson has and continues averted this policy. And this risk and take a look inside senator McCain's there's really quickly and show you. Some of the folks that are still inside waiting for him you can see it's the peaceful demonstration inside his office. He told and told or about nine members of the military. Who are here today. I. Think it's even just standing there peacefully. It's the peaceful protests there and I hear a continent and the scene but they are hoping to talk. To Senator McCain here than other you were former army cracked Gary army snipers. And what made you come together now all of you here today aren't part of any formalized group. For acts. We're organizing under hash tag called that's project racks so we're just concerned veterans all different branches all in different areas of the country. Side come down such critical week. Not only has the inauguration because evolve. Nominees hearings and votes that are coming down the pipe. And there's this one with Rex Tillerson is one concern zones. No what is it that concerns you about him her from Jonathan he is concerned with his ties Russia but also his. Motivation and the Middle East as well so what is it for you that concerns you about Rex Tillerson combination wiping there's a com. But to contrasts with the fact that he comes from oilman background its ties to ExxonMobil. Really creates a problem where he might prioritize personal interest. Over that of the Republican national security. So we feel that. And such a fragile age group miscommunication. Lead us to war we don't want troops going off. Harm's way again. For some unnecessary war that could be prevented. We want to make sure that all diplomatic solutions are exhausted before we send troops into battle and I feel that Rex Tillerson is not able to do that. I think that. QB clouded by his his former background. And that his decisions will once again we isn't it conflict probably be just. Now you're just joining us were outside senator John McCain's office where. Veterans are protesting Rex Tillerson nomination for secretary of state and you listen into all of this hearings last week did you hear the questioning that John McCain. Delivered towards Rex Tillerson. There are some strong questions and that's one of the reasons why we we did think that John McCain was the right person to approach. We sent a lot of letters veterans. Asking. 44 notebooks around us and we think because he's a fellow veteran and our department veteran community and probably the highest ranking military leader. Right now insanity. That. He'll listen to us that it realized it was time taxes. Speaker he's and let him know why we think Rex Tillerson of that system. US some of those letters every year and the gators on your hoping to deliver to him today absolutely. Some handwritten notes in there as well know what have you been told by his office we see you guys standing inside there peacefully have you had any communication with his office happens any time. You know I've I've actually been out the hallway for a little bit but I know they did get an opportunity to talk to us now commander. Hopefully they're they're working on an actual. Sit down meeting was with the senator. Which will be great that's exactly what you want and until that happens I have a feeling that these patterns there are gonna stay information tables around. Another good they're saying again if you wanna see the look inside their standing information right there hands behind their backs. Take a peek inside. Now we did here. Earlier today that minority leader senator chuck are going to move forward. President electrons nominations first secretary of defense. And I mean Homeland Security even heard yet where excellence as a nation and except for John McCain. Same publicly that he thought hesitations about loose ties to Russia and that he isn't sure if he'll be able to get Manila area vote. Now in order to move Al and get that confirmation you need and the majority of the senate at 51. The Republicans. Hold just over that numbers so any Novo that Republican. On Rex Tillerson confirmation could mean that he would aim received confirmation and have to get a new nominee. From a president elect trump who is in just hours of nothing 24 hours going to be taking office. Now they can see they shut the door on a so we'll come back to guys and seconds later oh and looks like Senator McCain actually came out over here let's Reinemund antsy he is thanked. I think Gary anger. There. It. Oh. He's done graveyard good old great friends and zones. So angry think it's better than. Senator. Military veteran I'd love that you. Looks like he doesn't have time for me and other fellow veteran. Hopefully it's still have time for information there. Series got busy schedule asking for a few minutes veterans out so hopefully they'll vote no on right Steelers. Hopefully our veterans. We'll be standing back on the boat here and that the hearings that are going on that's that's. CB governor Rick Perry the departments of energy and also we have. Looks like he's still talking points. Nancy. I. Listening. Quarter of whom have chronic conditions of the room and problems with mental illness and drug addiction. We think there's a dramatic way to improve. Paul you hear while reducing the costs mean. I don't or negated all the details of this other than to say. They you can have people go from the private exchange and Medicaid at them under percent of poverty and cover cover people well that'll exchanger with a tax credit. The essential benefit packages so rich it's driven up costs. Health insurance and it and they put in a reading band where people talk. On a three to one margin. Can't pay any any more than people the bottom of kept it at five to one you reduce the cost and where young people would go into more healthy people would go. We think there's two or three or four and a major things that you can do. That at the end of the day handout reform. The dramatically obamacare. But but still be able to provide coverage to people in this country who need it in a really pretty comprehensive way so that's when I'm excited about we'll have more information for you on that. And look this isn't theoretical for me and the governor of the seventh largest state you know I expanded Medicaid understand these issues we work on aggressively. And in the real world I think people can be hopeful. That if we all work together. States can have a bit more freedom people still get coverage and we can reduce the costs and provide better incentives for everybody to outfielder. Be part of the health care system in our country which as we only. 8% for them to fix. You have to get up and you have to fix it well look. I don't think it's hard that's like a political mind paying the bottom line news. There are many things in Obama here. That have not had positive impact on the marketplace. But there's something connected to it like Medicaid expansion. It's important there are more people being covered because of Medicaid expansion in any other aspect of the whole of the whole law. But the fact is the law was jammed in there there are ways to significantly change it. And he had it the same time as you age you cannot repeal it you replace it. In some of the elements of the replacement would still contains certain provisions of the old law. So let that's the political question the answer is. We should repeal and replace it that there will be elements of it that can be kept in place that are. You're gonna help he'd be thinking Indiana expansion serves as a reasonable model. I mean they're all pretty much saying I mean you know Jan Brewer thing foreigners have experience of personal experience second. More flexibility states it's important I mean there are some. Personal responsibility elements. To it that we should be able to when and if I get more authority that spdr SP some guard rails around. But it the end. The challenges. Are not as difficult as what we're reading about in the news. Course it takes courage to enact good reforms. But it can be done and very confident that it can be done and and it just give you an example in our state. We took the growth of Medicare to 3% and we cover capital comfort people. And the cost of that has declined because the management and we frankly you know we're doing. You know so I think everybody takes a deep breath we can accomplish that goal. Repealing and replacing realizing that there's parts of the old law there you know there but he wouldn't read makes sense particularly how do you keep people. Getting coverage who have preexisting conditions and you can do that through continuous temperature reinsurance there's waste and you'll witness. Random. That's I'm here today. Here's yes sure. Things. We'll look if you have the bolt that the people. In my state. In my state the number of uninsured went from 12% to six groups. And so what what you have to do with you have to take away the radioactive politics and you need to look at the Smart way to get things done. In my state we would be very happy if you can't people. On Medicaid on the up to a 100% of poverty rather than 138. And move those who are above a 100% either to radio some sort of a tax credit. Or on an exchange with some subsidies mean it's not that big a deal and then but the driving problem in health care is everybody's focused right now. On this the single biggest driving issue in health care is that. VA CA obamacare has done nothing to address the issue of rising health care costs and that is because we have a system that pays for all you. And on a system that pays for quality and pace for results. We're driving that interstate it needs be driven in every state because at that point you can have better quality at lower prices and that's what we need. Because all this really are frankly bad days over the great crisis of the rising cost of health insurance. The ACA never addressed it. And we need to address it and started in Ohio and I talked about it on the debate stage everywhere. Hope things at some point people homeless thank you'll keep us. As governor Kasich from Ohio you heard the he's here actually tiger mountain. The repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act you can tell just how crazy this day is on Capitol Hill. One day before president elect takes the oath of office and becomes supporting the president of the United States we're going to be here all day bringing Italy is what happens. From the veterans camping out and senator John McCain's office. The governor Casey here talking about. On her place answering a Marshall for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.